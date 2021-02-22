Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) vs. Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Critical Analysis

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Revance Therapeutics and Elite Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $33.14, suggesting a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Revance Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Revance Therapeutics is more favorable than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics $410,000.00 4,544.81 -$159.43 million ($3.67) -7.63 Elite Pharmaceuticals $18.00 million 3.81 -$2.24 million N/A N/A

Elite Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Revance Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics -5,818.87% -85.72% -44.85% Elite Pharmaceuticals 10.56% 237.56% 10.07%

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elite Pharmaceuticals beats Revance Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine. It is also developing DAXI for forehead lines, lateral canthal lines, and upper facial lines that is in phase 2 clinical trials; DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical for therapeutic and aesthetic applications; and OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company has a collaboration agreement with Mylan Ireland Limited for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of a biosimilar to BOTOX; and collaboration and license agreement with Mylan N.V. for the development and regulatory approval of a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products. It owns, licenses, and contract manufactures various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 37.5mg tablets for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand; Hydromorphone HCl 8mg tablets for pains under the Dilaudid brand; Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril brand; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia brand; and Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases. The company also provides Oxycodone HCl immediate release 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 20mg, and 30mg tablets for pains under Roxycodone brand; Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand; Methadone HCl tablets for pains under the Dolophine brand; and Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, and Amphetamine Sulfate Immediate Release tablets for central nervous system diseases under the Adderall brand, as well as Dantrolene Sodium capsules for muscle relaxant under the Dantrium brand; and SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. It has a manufacturing and license agreement with Epic Pharma LLC; development and license agreement with SunGen Pharma, LLC; and strategic marketing alliance with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc. USA, as well as Lannett Company. Inc. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

