Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

