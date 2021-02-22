Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ROIC opened at $15.77 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.