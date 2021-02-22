Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,966 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

