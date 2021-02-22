Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 973,467 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 208,248 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,098,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 879,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

