Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $331,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $10,751,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $7,198,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $4,217,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,144.1% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 94,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 86,898 shares in the last quarter.

PDEC opened at $29.28 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $29.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

