Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $367,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

