Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of OKE opened at $45.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.