Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $43,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Illumina by 125.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Illumina by 28.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth $54,581,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Illumina by 155.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $486.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

