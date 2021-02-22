Resource Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,568,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

