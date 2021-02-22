Resource Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Shares of KMX opened at $121.32 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

