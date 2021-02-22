Resource Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 59,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $51.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

