Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $460,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.50 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $13.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

In other news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $79,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $55,431.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,698 shares of company stock valued at $348,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

RESN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $341.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.