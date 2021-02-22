Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tokuyama (TKYMY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tokuyama (OTCMKTS: TKYMY):

2/19/2021 – Tokuyama was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2021 – Tokuyama was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2021 – Tokuyama was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/5/2021 – Tokuyama was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Tokuyama was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:TKYMY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tokuyama Co. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

