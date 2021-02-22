Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vallourec S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vallourec in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Vallourec has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $7.59 on Monday. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $434.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.