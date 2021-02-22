Research Analysts Set Expectations for Johnson Controls International plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JCI. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

