Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.00

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 2614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,269.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

