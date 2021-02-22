Ren Price Hits $1.24 on Top Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $331.77 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00056758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.31 or 0.00757808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00039756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00022382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00058538 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.