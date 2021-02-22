RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

Several research firms have weighed in on REL. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

LON:REL traded down GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,760.50 ($23.00). The stock had a trading volume of 5,009,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.03. The stock has a market cap of £34.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,840.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,757.60. RELX PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 15.05 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of £16,136.80 ($21,082.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. This is an increase from RELX PLC (REL.L)’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. RELX PLC (REL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

About RELX PLC (REL.L)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

