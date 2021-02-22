Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.55

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 55609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,043,000 after buying an additional 3,553,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 476.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 2,300,185 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.