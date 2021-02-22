Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Truist upped their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.12. 2,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,421. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 195.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

