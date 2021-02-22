RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $179.88 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 114.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $179.88 million and $3.13 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00275782 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00122535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.