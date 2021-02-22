Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,509.95 or 0.99781982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00038377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00141094 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003741 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

