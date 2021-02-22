Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

Shares of LON:RB traded down GBX 206 ($2.69) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,072 ($79.33). 1,592,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The stock has a market cap of £43.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,356.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,283.68.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

