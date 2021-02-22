Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).
Shares of LON:RB traded down GBX 206 ($2.69) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,072 ($79.33). 1,592,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The stock has a market cap of £43.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,356.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,283.68.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
