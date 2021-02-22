Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lyft (LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $80.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $37.00 to $58.00.

2/9/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gradual recovery in Lyft’s ride volumes is encouraging. Notably, rideshare rides have recovered significantly from the lows in April. Moreover, with consistent cost-control efforts, the company’s adjusted EBITDA losses have been improving over the past few quarters. Despite the challenges, Lyft has maintained its adjusted EBITDA profitability target for the fourth quarter of 2021. Although ride volumes have improved from the dramatic lows, it is significantly below 2019 levels. Due to this weakness, revenues dropped 30.9% in the first nine months of 2020. The company’s fourth-quarter performance is also expected to reflect this softness in ride volumes. Shares of Lyft have underperformed its industry in a year’s time partly due to the huge losses it incurred in each of the quarters since going public on Mar 29, 2019.”

1/11/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LYFT traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 864,121 shares of company stock valued at $43,186,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lyft by 59.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

