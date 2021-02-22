Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2021 – Columbia Sportswear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/9/2021 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Columbia Sportswear has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost following fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management remains encouraged about broad-based growth in the company’s solid brands, along with strength in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce business. To this end, focus on the Experience First initiative is noteworthy. In the fourth quarter, DTC e-commerce sales rose 41% on high consumer demand. Management remains focused on boosting the e-commerce business, which is expected to aid sales growth in 2021. However, the company’s store sales remain affected by low traffic amid the pandemic. Further, the company is battling supply-chain and capacity limitations. These factors hurt fourth-quarter sales and earnings, which fell year over year.”

2/5/2021 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/2/2021 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $92.00.

COLM traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 347,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 17,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,443,040.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,354,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,537 shares of company stock valued at $31,871,541. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

