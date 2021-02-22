Realogy (RLGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Realogy to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. Realogy has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

