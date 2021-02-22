Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $8.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $551.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.37.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

