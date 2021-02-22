Raymond James Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DREUF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.42.

DREUF opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

