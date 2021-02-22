Raymond James Analysts Give IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) a $5.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.10.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.16 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

