Raydium (RAY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $52.09 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $6.32 or 0.00011288 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and approximately $52.09 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.00490017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00091694 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00448984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00027545 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,947,564 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

Raydium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

