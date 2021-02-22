Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,169.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $35,169.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00498964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00092007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00061053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.43 or 0.00409441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028139 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

