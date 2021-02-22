Raise Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,816.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Raise has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $80,310.80 and approximately $5,816.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.36 or 0.00771632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00059046 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.58 or 0.04517887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039009 BTC.

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

