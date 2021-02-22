RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.77

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 24142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $630.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

