R. R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.