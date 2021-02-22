Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) (CVE:QTA) Shares Gap Up to $0.08

Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) (CVE:QTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.08, but opened at C$0.12. Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 198,080 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 20.38 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The stock has a market cap of C$27.34 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00.

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

