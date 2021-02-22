Quantstamp Hits Market Capitalization of $38.36 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $38.36 million and $1.34 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00056758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.31 or 0.00757808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00039756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00022382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00058538 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp's total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp's official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

