Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Holdings Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $294.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $296.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.72.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

