Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.46 on Monday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

