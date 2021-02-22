Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for ACCO Brands Co. Issued By BWS Financial (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – BWS Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.32 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $786.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $194,595.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,170 shares of company stock worth $2,166,191 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

