Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

OVV stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 494,429 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

