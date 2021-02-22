Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 453,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

