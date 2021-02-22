Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Issued By B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPH. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.