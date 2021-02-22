Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for RingCentral, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

NYSE RNG opened at $427.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 1,904 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.30, for a total value of $562,251.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total transaction of $2,878,730.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,452 shares in the company, valued at $44,723,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,195 shares of company stock worth $55,038,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

