Pylon Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $84.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Pylon Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC on exchanges. Pylon Network has a market cap of $430,935.30 and $84.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00058584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.68 or 0.00776948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00042949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00059495 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.14 or 0.04533640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00039274 BTC.

Pylon Network Token Profile

Pylon Network is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

Pylon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.