Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report $195.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.04 million and the highest is $200.60 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $124.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $670.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.62 million to $675.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $806.39 million, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $840.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,671,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPL traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 858,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

