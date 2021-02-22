PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 331.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 585.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after acquiring an additional 807,275 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. Colony Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

PSB stock opened at $143.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.45. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $169.24.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

