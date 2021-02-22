ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 191,109 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of V.F. worth $119,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,309,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,588,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in V.F. by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 354,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 253,993 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

NYSE:VFC opened at $80.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.