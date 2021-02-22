ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,732 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $115,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of PPG opened at $135.65 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

