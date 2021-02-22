ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $148,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $118.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

